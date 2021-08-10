Belle is a goofy girl who wants to zoom her way into your heart

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — This girl is the belle of the ball!

Belle can be found at the Guilford County Animal Shelter

Belle is a 3-year-old Dogo Argentino mix. She came to the shelter as a stray with a little cold — but now she’s all cleared up and ready for her family!

Belle is a total lovebug and wants nothing more than to cuddle up to you for attention. She’s got a good bit of energy but once she gets her (incredibly cute) zoomies out of her system, she’s in cuddle mode.

Don’t go too far, or she’ll “army crawl” over to you for attention.

Really, if you’re looking for a silly girl to keep the whole family entertained, Belle is the pup for you!

If you’re interested in meeting Belle (or any of the pets the Guilford County Animal Shelter has!), please contact us at (336) 641-3401 or visit our website to set up an adoption appointment today!