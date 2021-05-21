Battleground Parks District project in Greensboro becoming a reality

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — $4.89 million is being spent to help the heart of Greensboro keep up with the times.

The Battleground Parks District project is becoming a reality.

It’s a huge endeavor: combining all 400 acres and 13 miles of trails in different parks that already sit next to each other into one big destination.

Starting on June 21, people won’t be able to drive into Country Park on the road by the paddle boats.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department wants the area to become more pedestrian friendly.

Construction on connecting the Greensboro Science Center and Country Park is expected to begin in late July.

“I know families are going to want more spaces where they can come outside and enjoy a bunch of different activities,” Lauren Spears said.

She and Jennifer Jorgenson were among the many people on Friday walking around Country Park, who are looking forward to seeing some changes to their community spot.

Israel York and his father, Chris, think there should be more activities for kids.

“Do you think there’s enough for you to do around here?” asked FOX8 crews.

“No,” said 5-year-old Israel simply.

The plan is to make some drastic upgrades to the 87-year-old park.

“I mean this park is pretty much the same as when I was going here when I was his age,” added his dad.

Phase 1 of the project will combine Guilford County Military Park, Jaycee Park, Spencer Love Tennis Center, Lewis Recreation Center, Forest Lawn Cemetery, Greensboro Science Center and Country Park.

“I think all of the little pieces are great, but I think what they’re doing is a great movement forward to connect everything and make it cohesive,” Jorgenson said.

The Parks and Recreation Department is also creating a zipline to connect the Greensboro Science Center to Country Park and Military Park, with some fun little activities along the way.

“They’re going to have a tree canopy walk, where you can walk around the trees, what do you think about that?” asked York to his son.

“That’s a great idea!” he replied.

But is it too much progress?

“Don’t touch it,” Douglas Orr said.

Some people told FOX8 they’re concerned the park will lose some of its charm.

“More people here is going to be a downside,” he said. “It’ll bring too much traffic, trash, environmental problems, and too many cars out here.”

One of the goals with this project, is to bring people into Greensboro and get them to spend more money at local shops and restaurants.

Construction for Phase 1 of the Battleground Parks District will last 10-12 months.

Leaders with the Parks and Rec department told FOX8 they’re hoping to get funding for Phase 2 of the project soon.

That phase will include an interactive playground and boardwalk around the pond at Country Park.