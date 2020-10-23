Bags of Love putting smiles on the faces of those who need it most in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Chris Graves walks along Wendover Avenue putting smiles on the faces of those who need it the most when times are tough.

“We want to extend enough love to them and our hope is that when it provides them the basic needs, it inspires them to go out and get help to fulfill the rest of their needs,” said Graves, the founder and CEO of Bags of Love.

With his red bag on his shoulder, basic items like snacks, a toothbrush, and water are stored inside, helping those who don’t have a place to stay.

Graves sees a lot of homeless people with signs asking for help every day. He created Bags of Love, a nonprofit he says found him while serving in his church.

“I signed up to what was going to be me helping someone else to pass out bags, but they were like, ‘This is up to you,’ so I’m thinking I don’t have the resources and I prayed about it,” Graves said.

Graves’ prayers were answered when more volunteers reached out to be a part of the journey.

“They have told me this is something that’s been on their heart for years and so part of Bags of Love is to be a resource for people,” Graves said.

It is a message he hopes will motivate others into showing a little more kindness.

“It’s very easy to take an already-prepared bag, pull it out and hand it out the window say God bless you and keep it moving,” Graves said.

With support from the community Bags of Love was able to make almost 80 bags this month to hand out to the homeless. If you would like to volunteer, click here.