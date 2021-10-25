Audrey is ready to headbutt her way into your heart

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A sweet mama is seeking head rubs from a forever family.

Audrey is a young cat who had kittens earlier this summer even though she’s only about a year old.

She is a sweet little girl who is quiet and easy to please. Audrey gets along with cats, kittens, dogs and even children. She loves to give headbutts to get attention for head rubs.

Laying next to you on the couch for cat naps is a dream for Audrey.

If you want this girl to be a special addition to your home you can contact AARF at (336) 972-0472.

