Asheboro woman uses skills to promote businesses hurt by the COVID shutdown

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Alexis Gray was becoming increasingly frustrated watching Asheboro businesses fail due to the COVID pandemic.

“One thing I thought of was I didn’t want to see any more businesses fail. I want them to succeed and I want to help them,” Gray said.

So she picked up her camera and went to work. Gray is the owner of Tied Together Photography. When she is not taking pictures of families and pets, she is on the streets of Asheboro, taking pictures of businesses that want to increase their social media presence.

“I love being able to help market and brand a business and turn their vision into a photograph,” Gray said.

Joel McClosky is the co-owner of Four Saints Brewing Company in Asheboro. COVID closures and restrictions have made a significant dent in business.

“Our revenues are still down compared to 2019,” McClosky said. “So social media is one of those avenues that gives us an opportunity to tell our story and share our products and let you know what is happening.”

McClosky could have taken pictures of the bar and beers and posted the images to social media. But Gray’s work has been impressive.

“A picture of our beer taken by my phone versus someone that can pull out the elements in the editing process, there’s no comparison,” McClosky said.

Ana Torres is an insurance agent at Insurance Associates of the Triad. She is thrilled Gray decided to help Asheboro businesses get the word out that they are open and ready for the public to shop local.

“Honestly, she has taken that leap of faith. She is starting her own business and we are really proud of her,” Torres said.

Plus Gray’s skills of marketing and photography are making a difference.

“I think she came on at a perfect time because people had to go virtual,” Torres said. “She helped to expand the social media platform for businesses.”

For Gray, she is excited that her passion of marketing and photography are helping Asheboro businesses reach new and returning shoppers.

“I love Asheboro. I love the community. I love helping local businesses find clients and increase their profits.”

Gray can have up to six photoshoots in a week. To learn more about her, check out the Tied Together Photography Facebook page or Instagram account.