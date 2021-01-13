Asheboro city street and business improvements

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Untouched clothing racks and no customers in sight are putting a damper on business at Nella Boutique.

“You don’t really know there’s a boutique right here unless you’re going inside next-door restaurants or unless you know about Nella Boutique,” said Gina Mckee.

Church Street is empty with very little activity compared to shoppers on parts of Sunset Avenue, which is not far away. Mckee opened her store four years ago. Because of her location, it’s difficult attracting customers, which is why she had to get creative.

“Having a little road frontage has grabbed people’s attention and they’ve pulled in that’s where we put our sale signs just to grab people to come this way,” said Mckee.

The City of Asheboro had a study done, which calls for sidewalk additions, adding outside structures like canopies, and awnings. These improvements related to outside dining and signs are recent requests from property owners.

On Sunset Avenue The Taco Loco is getting a lot of business, but with some restrictions.

“Since our location is pretty small we don’t have enough seating especially outside,” said Carla Munoz.

Munoz says using outdoor umbrellas for guests isn’t working the way she’d hoped when starting the restaurant. She wants to see a change by having her business expand with an outdoor awning instead.

“It’s been a challenge and I think it’s interesting because it would help us a lot,” said Munoz.

The Engineering Department is examining the study. Once it’s finished, city staff will report to the city council.