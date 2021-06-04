ArtsGreensboro celebrates the power of art through song, video

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Celebrating the power of the arts through video.

It’s something ArtsGreensboro Leader Laura Way envisioned to honor the creativity and hope during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s almost like an anthem to celebrate how arts has infused our lives in the year of the pandemic and how arts organizations and artists continue to do incredible work in support of our community,” Way said.

The nonprofit arts and advocacy organization released “Through it All,” the original music video to celebrate the local arts community. Four musical artists made it happen, including Kate Musselwhite-Tobey.

“I teamed up with some wonderful friends and artists who are also local to Greensboro, and we were able to write a song, produce, and perform a song that told that story. It shared the message that it’s been a really unprecedented year, but we’ve gotten through it together,” Musselwhite-Tobey said.

The community submitted photos and videos showing their artistry in isolation and Musselwhite-Tobey complied it.

“Seeing what the community has sent us, them sharing their moments with us, those creative moments were really special. It showed us that creativity can look like anything for anybody,” Musselwhite-Tobey said.

While artists and organizations struggled financially with closed venues, canceled exhibits, and gigs, The video reminds the community that art remained through it all.

“Seeing how they used art to keep their kids busy or to practice self-care and do yoga and dance, sing. Advocating for social justice,” Musselwhite-Tobey said.

Way says she hopes the ArtsGreensboro efforts will bring more awareness, and support for local artists.

“From supporting individual artists to arts organizations, that takes advocacy and it takes funding so it’s important to recognize that you have to do both,” Way said.

She says the arts in Greensboro is vibrant, diverse, and impactful more than any other city in the country,

“I wouldn’t go to any other city than Greensboro to experience it. We just need to lift it up and support and celebrate the creativity, the vitality that is already here,” Way said.

The video will be shown to a national audience at the Americans for the Arts Virtual convention being held June 8-11.

ArtsGreensboro is also asking people to share the “Through it All” video on social media and donate to support the arts fund.

All the information is listed here on their website.