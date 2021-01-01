Archdale woman celebrates 100th birthday on New Year’s Day

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Cars honking their horns and waves signaled a celebration and a milestone for Doris Overman.

“It was a surprise. I don’t know who’s responsible for it but it was a nice surprise,” said Doris Overman, who just turned 100 years old.

Known to her friends and family as “Mamaw,” the special surprise brought a good feeling to the start of the new year for her whole family.

“Everybody is really excited. It’s not a daily event someone in your family gets to become 100 years old,” Joe Overman said.

Overman has lived in her home on Belmont Drive for 63 years.

“I thank our wonderful lord in heaven for helping me and taking care of me for me to be this age,” she said.

Her secret to living a long life is simple: eat healthy.

“I eat three meals a day, I sleep very well at night and I’m my own boss,” she said.

Friends dropped off gifts to honor the 100 years Overman has spent on Earth.

This surprise parade may have only lasted 10 minutes, but she said the memories will last a lifetime in her heart.

“I don’t know as many people as I did years past, but it’s been a good life,” she said.

She said she hopes to live to celebrate more birthdays. The family thanked High Point police and firefighters for making today’s parade special.