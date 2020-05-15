Archdale Farmer’s Market sells out two weeks in a row

ARCHDALE, N.C. — If you’ve noticed your trip to the grocery store is a little more expensive than usual, you’re not alone. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, grocery prices have gone up, especially for eggs and meat.

That increase is forcing some people to seek out new ways to get the food items they depend on.

The Archdale Farmer’s Market reopened for the spring last week. For the past two weeks, vendors have sold out in less than an hour.

Jocelyn Moon runs the market in Creekside Park. It has attracted a crowd as people like Kimberly Lampkins stock up on local produce at a cheaper price.

“Oh yeah. By far, and it’s fresher,” Lampkins said.

She isn’t the only one who is trying to avoid the price hike in grocery stores.

“I read that eggs were going up like 60 percent in price and I was really surprised to see that,” Moon said.

Moon thinks the global health crisis is creating a push to shop local.

“People are bored because they’ve been home forever and they want to do something different. I think that it’s open-air attracts some people that don’t want to go into a closed-air environment right now,” Moon said.

It is a perfect storm that vendor Wendy Denny has noticed as well. She’s sold out of her pimento cheese in less than an hour both weeks.

“I think it gives them something to do and be able to support their town and all the local small businesses,” said Denny, who sells Lady Rae’s Pimento Cheese.

The Farmer’s Market at Creekside Park is open every Thursday from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. or while supplies last. To become a vendor, you can call Moon at (336) 434-7314.