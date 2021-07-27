An app wants to be your guide to homegrown products that support North Carolina farmers

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If you’re looking for the freshest produce in town, sometimes you have to head out of town.
Heading straight for the farms means that not only do you find the best vegetables, you get to meet the people who grew them.
There’s a new app for your phone, “Visit NC Farms”. It’s free on the App Store or Google Play, and it has loads of resources, like different trips you can take to orchards in the area. It’ll even show you distilleries, wineries or breweries, if that’s more your speed!
Visit NC Farms is free to download…and it’s made in North Carolina!