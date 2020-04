Almost every animals with Guilford County Animal Services has been adopted

Almost every animals with Guilford County Animal Services has been adopted

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Almost every animal at the Guilford County Animal Services shelter has been adopted, according to a Facebook post.

GCAS tells FOX8 only three dogs and three cats are available for adoption.

Shelter officials say they would like to thank the community who has supported them all year long and through the coronavirus pandemic.