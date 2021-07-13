‘Almost brilliant’ pup seeking active family to call his own

STALEY, N.C. (WGHP) — Rowdy is looking for a forever family who loves walks and giving him all the attention he deserves!

An active and playful boy, Rowdy would do best in a house without other pets, and without small children. He might be a little too, well, rowdy for little ones!

Rowdy is intelligent (almost brilliant, they tell us!) and he lives to be the best boy he can be for his people.

His adoption fee is $195, and it includes neutering, deworming, vaccinations, rabies shot, microchip, heartworm testing, flea/tick prevention and an entire month of pet health insurance!

If you have energy and love to spare for a sweet boy, give Happy Hills Animal Foundation a call at (336) 622-3620 or go online to www.hhaf.org.