Alamance County first graders get hands-on experience learning about pressure, distance, drag and thrust

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) – Some Students in Alamance County are getting a good science and math lesson with a little hands-on experimentation.

That’s how the teachers for the summer school session at Grove Park Elementary School in Burlington decided to cover the topics of pressure, distance, drag and thrust.

With the recent historic space flights in the news, they decided to let the students experiment with little homemade rockets.

FOX8 photojournalist Chris Weaver captured the scene as the first graders handled the pressure of creating their own thrust for a fun handful of launches.