Alamance-Burlington School System rolls out new food truck to deliver meals to students

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — It’s a new way to deliver meals to students in Alamance County. The Alamance Burlington School System unveiled their brand new food truck Tuesday evening. It caught students and parents off guard, as they made their lunch routines.

“I was shocked. It was funny because I saw people wearing costumes,” said Jan Carlos, a student.

Pamela Bailey, director of child nutrition for the school district, said the truck will get them to neighborhoods where food is needed the most.

“There were parts of the area in Alamance County we weren’t reaching. There are places that a school bus cannot come down. So now with this food truck, we’re going to be able to reach all those destinations,” Bailey said.

Members of the First United Methodist Church helped get the delivery service up and running.

“We had a meeting last September to find out what it was she needed and we spent the rest of the year raising funds to purchase this food truck,” said Margarent Skulnik, coordinator for Congregation for Children of First United Methodist Church.

“I think it’s the biggest gift we could ever have in Alamance County that’s been given to the ABSS school system,” Bailey said.

It’s not just a gift for the children but also the people serving the daily meals.

“Having children not have food is something that I don’t think we should accept in Alamance County,” Skulnik said.

“And to know that we’re feeding those kids and nourishing those kids, it warms our hearts and lets us know that we’re doing the right thing,” Bailey said.