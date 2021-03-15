Add some international flair to your takeout routine with these 7 High Point restaurants

In the past year, it seems just about everyone has been doing more takeout. Prior to the pandemic, I actually wasn’t much of a takeout guy, preferring instead to just sit down in a restaurant and eat. Now my girlfriend Hallie and I have become takeout aficionados. A year into the pandemic, here are some of my favorite High Point takeout spots with some international flair.

Sake

2207 N. Centennial St.

Open Monday through Friday 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturdays 4:30 to 9 p.m.

Website: sakehp.com

In my opinion, Sake is serving up the best sushi in High Point and maybe all of Guilford County. Their prices are also reasonable – you can get lesser-quality sushi and pay more at some places, trust me. The rice is always the perfect consistency and the quality of the fish is top-notch. There seems to be a certain added attention to detail with Sake’s sushi. And if you like miso soup, you’re in for a treat because theirs is really something special.

My go-to: Red & Yellow roll, eel roll, Cajun crab roll and a miso soup

Hallie’s go-to: Malibu roll, salmon roll, Cajun crab roll and a miso soup

Salt & Pepper

3793 Samet Drive, #180

Open seven days a week 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Website: saltnpeppernc.com

I’m not a connoisseur of Indian food, but this place has grown on me. A relative newcomer to the High Point food scene, they opened up I want to say a year or two ago in the space that used to house Taste of Asia. The name may be Salt & Pepper, but they’re adding a lot more than that in their recipes and bringing some bold flavors. If you’re wanting something a little more outside the box than the stereotypical takeout fare, give them a try.

My go-to: Boti kabab masala

Hallie’s go-to: Tikka masala

Dragon Wok

1589 Skeet Club Road, #130

Open seven days a week 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (open until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday)

Phone: (336) 885-8868

I know sesame chicken isn’t really an authentic Chinese dish, but rather a sort of Americanized take on Chinese food. But I don’t care, it’s what I like and what I usually get at Chinese restaurants. To me, the gold standard of sesame chicken comes from a little hole in the wall called Golden China in my hometown of Sparta, up in the mountains. Dragon Wok’s sesame chicken is about as close as it gets to Golden China’s. Everything else I’ve tried from Dragon Wok is really tasty too. And you can’t beat the price or the portions, I always get two meals out of what I order.

My go-to: Sesame chicken (obviously) combination with pork fried rice and an eggroll

Hallie’s go-to: Shrimp with lobster sauce combination

Giannos

1124 Eastchester Drive

Open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Website: giannoshp.com

If you’re in the mood for Italian fare that is just a cut above the rest, Giannos is the place. Pre-pandemic, this was one of my favorite places to go to in person for my birthday or other special occasions. Now, it is on my shortlist of takeout favorites. Giannos offers a wide array of Italian favorites as well as serving up stone oven pizzas.

My go-to: Veal Oscar with side house salad

Hallie’s go-to: Salmon with sides of grilled asparagus and a house salad

Claddagh Restaurant

130 E. Parris Ave.

Open seven days a week 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (offering takeout until 11:30 p.m.)

Website: claddaghhighpoint.com

Irish cuisine just sticks to your ribs and Claddagh is doing it right. Sure, they’re serving up traditional fish and chips, but their menu is actually quite extensive. Did you expect fried green tomatoes as an appetizer? I didn’t think so. While Irish food may not be quite as adventurous as some other things on this list, it tastes great and your belly will be happy afterward.

My go-to: Bangers and mash

Hallie’s go-to: Irish whiskey salmon

Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill

3911 Tinsley Drive

Open seven days a week 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Website: mipueblomexgrill.com

There are tons of places around the Triad to get good Mexican food and I’ve tried several of them, but Mi Pueblo has emerged as my favorite. With a wide array of choices, reasonable prices and massive portions, you can’t go wrong with Mi Pueblo. In addition to the go-to entrees below, if you’re a guac fan, make sure you get the guacamole regional. If the spicy white cheese dip is more your thing for an appetizer, their cheese dip is on point.

My go-to: Shredded beef chimichanga with refried beans and guacamole salad

Hallie’s go-to: Enchiladas de lujo

Mad Greek Grill

5824 Samet Drive

Open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Website: madgreekgrill.com

Sometimes I just have a craving for Greek food, and when I’m craving Greek, I’m craving the Mad Greek Grill. It’s a fun little place at the Palladium to go to in person, but their takeout is just as good. It’s hard to choose a go-to, but regardless of what you choose, you’ve got to get the spanakopita for an appetizer. And honestly, it’s so good you could probably make a meal out of just their spanakopita. Don’t worry, they serve a spanakopita platter as a meal too.

My go-to: Gyro pita with a side Greek salad

Hallie’s go-to: Chicken souvlaki skewers platter with a side of hummus

(Note: I don’t have any sort of “endorsement deal” with any of these restaurants. This is just my opinion after eating A LOT of takeout during the past year.)