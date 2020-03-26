Abigail Dowd to perform Friday for FOX8 Home Concert Series

Abigail Dowd will perform for our FOX8 Home Concert Series on Friday, March 27, at 7 p.m. The event will stream live at www.myfox8.com and on the FOX8 Facebook Page.

Dowd is performing as part of the FOX8 Home Concert Series for people social distancing at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Abigail Dowd is a Greensboro-based singer/songwriter/guitarist who grew up under the longleaf pines in the Sandhills region of North Carolina.

Abigail Dowd

Known for her storytelling and command of an audience, she has been called “a writer of the highest caliber” (The All Scene Eye). Her soulful voice and unique classical guitar style combined with the edgy bass of Jason Duff recently caught the attention of Acoustic Guitar Magazine.

Pulling from her heritage of storytelling and determination, they weave hints of Celtic melodies with the soulful gospel of the south to create a sound that dances between folk, rock and blues. The duo are currently working on their third album, this time with Grammy-nominated mixer/producer/engineer Jason Richmond.

Music is available on most music platforms. You can also listen and buy here: https://album.link/qZswgh5bXcqsz or visit abigaildowd.com.