STALEY, N.C. (WGHP) — A sweet kitty seeks furever home!

Eli is a 6-month-old little girl searching for a loving family. She’s a short-haired cat who gets along with other cats and even does well with dogs!

She’s well-behaved with people of all ages, too.

Her adoption fee is $100 and it includes her spay, vaccinations, dewormer, microchip and a month’s worth of pet insurance!

If you’d like to meet Eli, call Happy Hills Animal Foundation at (336) 622-3620.