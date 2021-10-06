A sweet girl is waiting for her perfect home full of cuddles and stuffed animals!

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A beautiful and sweet girl is looking for a home!

China is 2 years old and looking for a family who will cherish her. She’s gentle and sweet. China was underweight when she came to the shelter but she’s getting healthier every day!

China loves giving kisses and playing with her stuffed toys. She listens really well and knows a few tricks, too, so get those treats ready!

If you’d like to meet this wonderful girl, visit Burlington Animal Services’ website and schedule a meet and greet appointment today!