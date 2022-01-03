A sweet girl has been waiting a long time for a forever home; do you have room for Tabby?

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A sweet girl has been waiting a long time for a new home.

Guilford County Animals Services say Tabby is their longest-term resident cat. She’s an 8-year-old gray tabby. She’s a sweet girl who’s a master biscuit making.

She’s a bit afraid of dogs, so she’d like a home with someone quiet who loves to snuggle and would sit and watch TV with her.

Tabby is FIV+, but that doesn’t dampen her spirits at all.

If you’d like to meet Tabby, contact Guilford County Animal Services at (336) 641-3401.

