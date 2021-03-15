‘A little sprinkling of joy’: Winston-Salem churches light hundreds of luminaries for lives lost to pandemic

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — More than 500,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus and around 11,000 of them in North Carolina.

On Sunday faith leaders from downtown Winston-Salem joined together to pray for a brighter future and an end to the pandemic pain. Church leaders from Centenary United Methodist Church organized ‘Prayers of Intercession and Hope.’

Hundreds of luminaries were placed on the front steps of seven churches which represented the lives lost to this pandemic and symbolized hope for the future.

Cathryn Morse was first in line at Home Moravian Church before the event.

“This has been such a wretched year for so many people in so many ways,” she said. “Hopefully these prayers will bring comfort to those that are mourning.”

Many people have experienced loss in different ways because of the pandemic. Morse told FOX8 one way is from not seeing her church family in person.

“I’m hoping the first service we have when we get back together we can just have 30 minutes of hugging and greeting each other,” she said.

Lochlan Downard feels the same too. He’s in the youth group at Centenary United Methodist Church. He helped put the luminaries out for people to see.

“A little sprinkling of joy,” Downard said. “Seeing something new because it has been basically a year since they shut their doors.”

At each of the churches there was a separate prayer, the event showing time is what heals.

“There is nothing that we face that we can’t solve when our churches work together for the sake of each other and all of the community,” said Glenn Kinken, the senior minister at Centenary United Methodist Church.

“When we come together and we pray together we are bringing our love for God,” Kinken said. “We’re bringing our love for our community and that’s what matters most.”

Churches that participated in this event included Home Moravian, First Presbyterian, Calvary Moravian, First Baptist on Fifth, Centenary United Methodist, Augsburg Lutheran and St. Paul’s Episcopal.