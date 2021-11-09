A hunk of sweetness is looking for a family to share the sunshine with

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A very sweet 7-year-old girl has been waiting patiently for her forever family!

Nyala is a favorite of the staff and volunteers at Burlington Animal Services. She loves going outside to sniff and play and lay in the sunshine.

She loves going out on walks and is a lovely, loving girl who is always ready to meet new people.

She’s an 80 lb. hunk of sweetness, and she’s ready to make your day a little brighter!

Just visit Burlington Animal Services’ website to schedule a meet and greet appointment today!