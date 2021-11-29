A big-hearted puppy is looking for a couch cuddle buddy

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An intelligent, big-hearted girl is looking for her forever home.

Roxie is a spunky boxer mix puppy. She loves cuddling on the couch just as much as she does playing around. She is crate trained and almost completely potty trained.

She does well with children and would love to have other dogs to play with. She’s never met a cat before.

Roxie is a special girl with a big heart who deserves simply the best forever home.

To apply to adopt Roxie, you do have to live within 45 minutes of AARF. You can apply online at the AARF Winston-Salem website.

You can meet also meet AARF’s adoptable dogs at their Saturday Adoption fairs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., located at 311 Harvey Street in Winston-Salem.