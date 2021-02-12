‘A Bed and A Book’ initiative giving children a proper place to sleep in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Building places for comfort is what these officers stand for.

“When we go out and see the looks on their faces, they know they no longer have to sleep on the floor,” said Sgt. Colleen Gambrell, with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

“A Bed and A Book” is giving families those proper sleeping tools no child should ever go without.

“Multiple kids are sharing one mattress, we’ve seen cases where some children are sleeping on their clothes,” said Anneleise Wall, co-founder of A Bed and A Book.

Mattresses, pillows, and sheets are all delivered to children. In Winston-Salem, the need for comfort is growing as more kids stay at home.

“In COVID-19 a lot of families have been disproportionately placed and that has affected the need for beds,” Wall said.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Community Outreach has no trouble rolling up its sleeves each week. Building trust is a mission officers are facing, showing kids in the community they are human.

“Our last delivery had a 10-year-old girl named Elena who told the officers many times when she grows up, she wanted to be a police officer,” Wall said.

“We want to see people achieve goals in our children, and our youth, elderly people in our community, I just see good things,” Gambrell said.

Each Wednesday the organization delivers beds to children. The beds and books are given at no cost.

If you know a child that needs comfort, click here.