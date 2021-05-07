97-year-old Greensboro mother of 14, grandmother of 40 excited for Mother’s Day after pandemic put a damper on 2020 celebrations

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — “Age is nothing but a number” proves to be the right quote for Mary Anderson Waddell.

Besides singing and dancing, you can find Waddell in her Greensboro garden or her kitchen.

All hobbies she knows, but one thing she enjoys more than them all is family.

“I have nine boys and five girls,” Waddell said.

That’s right a total of 14 children, and it doesn’t stop there. She also has 40 grandchildren.

“I’m always excited about Mother’s Day come, because they grease my palms,” Waddell said.

Her sense of humor can light up any room, but the strength of this mother is second to none.

“My husband has been dead 19 years. I know I miss him, but I got enough children not to worry. I’m well taken care of,” Waddell said.

At the height of the pandemic, it was difficult for the tight-knit family to keep their distance, but now that many of the family members have been vaccinated it will make for an even sweeter Mother’s Day.

“It’s just wonderful. It’s wonderful to see them all. All of them getting together. Just a sight to see,” Waddell said.

A sight filled with family and love.

“Every day is Mother’s Day to them,” Waddell said.