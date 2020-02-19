8-year-old boy stops Forsyth County deputies at Chick-fil-A to give them gift cards for their next lunch

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office won’t let 8-year-old Xander‘s kindness go unnoticed.



On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office posted to Facebook to thank Xander for an unexpected act of kindness at a local Chick-fil-A



While out at lunch, the boy stopped by a table of deputies to thank them for their service and give them a gift — a gift card for each of them to cover their next lunch.



“Join us in thanking 8-year-old Xander for his generosity!” the sheriff’s office said in the post.