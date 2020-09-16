7 Cinematics makes the virtual North Carolina Folk Festival one to remember

A lot of people enjoyed the North Carolina Folk Festival this year in a new way. Due to concerns about COVID-19, the festival moved online. Those virtual concerts had a different feel, almost more intimate than the performances we’ve seen on stages in years past. Now, thanks to a local company, 7 Cinematics, people anywhere in the world can enjoy the show that’s Made in North Carolina.

You can find the performances from all three nights on the Folk Festival’s YouTube page. And if you want to learn more about 7 Cinematics and some of their projects go to 7cinematics.com