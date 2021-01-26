5 Greensboro restaurants with take-out/delivery to spice up that stay-at-home life

If you’re following recommendations and staying at home, life can get real boring real fast.

During winter, the drive-in theaters are closed, and the Zoom happy hours are getting a little old.

That’s why my partner and I have started getting to know Greensboro with takeout and delivery, and we have discovered some real hidden gems!

Here’s a few of our favorites.

Little Ari’s Japanese Kitchen

4129 Spring Garden Street

Little Ari’s has very quickly become one of my favorite restaurants in Greensboro. The restaurant touts itself as a “fast casual Japanese restaurant specializing in hibachi/teppanyaki and ramen noodles.” What lured me in first was actually the rice balls, also known as onigiri. If you’ve never had them, onigiri are essentially balls of rice with a small amount of seaweed and with some kind of filling. At Little Ari’s, they offer shrimp katsu, tuna mayo and Shiojake salmon onigiri, and they only cost $2 each. This restaurant offers good portion sizes, and the flavors always pack a punch. I haven’t been disappointed yet!

When you place your order for pickup, they’ll call you when it’s ready so you can wait in your car. The cashier has been moved close to the front door and they’ve added a sneeze guard so you can pick up food safely and quickly.

You can also find Little Ari’s on Postmates.

My go-to? Beef curry with rice and chicken katsu added on. Also, one shrimp onigiri.

For more information, visit the Little Ari’s website.

Golden Wok

1216 N. Bridford Parkway

By appearances, you may think Golden Wok is a Chinese takeout place just like any other. And you wouldn’t entirely be wrong. The menu is classic, and even the restaurant’s layout is going to feel somewhat familiar. That said, this hole-in-the-wall has a rating of 4.8 on Facebook, 4 and a half stars on Yelp and 4 and a half stars on Trip Advisor. If you’re into Chinese food, you cannot sleep on this place. If you’re like my partner, you’ll have two, maybe three meals worth of food. If you’re like me, you’ve got one very, very satisfying dinner.

The cashier has been moved close to the front entrance of the store, and they limit the number of people allowed inside at any given time. When you place your order, simply go inside to either grab your food or let them know you’re there. If you need to wait, you are invited to wait outside of the store. Hand sanitizer is available at the cashier.

You can also find Golden Wok on Postmates and Uber Eats.

My go-to? The sesame chicken combination, which comes with vegetable fried rice and a pork egg roll.

For more information, visit the Golden Wok Facebook page.

Sarah’s Kabob Shop

5553 W. Market Street

Always beautifully spiced, Sarah’s Kabob Shop offers up a wide array of Mediterranean cuisine complete with kabobs, gyros, shawarma and more. And if there’s a pickier eater in your family, they also offer subs, wings and other dishes. Even just writing about it, my mouth is beginning to water. I’ve had many a bland gyro in my day, and Sarah’s Kabob Shop truly serves up something special with a world of flavor. And as much as I love the main entrees, I think their seasoned fries are the real unsung heroes. As a bonus, Sarah’s Kabob Shop also offers stamp cards for repeat customers.

If you’re picking up, you can head directly to the counter to grab your food without needing to pass any of the tables where some customers may be dining in. It’s a quick and easy hand-off.

You can also find Sarah’s Kabob Shop on Doordash, Grubhub, Postmates and Uber Eats.

My go-to? The gyro on pita platter, “all the way spicy,” with a side of fries and hummus.

For more information, visit the Sarah’s Kabob Shop website.

Cugino Forno Pizzeria

1160 Revolution Mill Drive

I can’t speak for everyone, but, for me, this is the best pizza in Greensboro. If you’re looking for the kind of dense pizza you get at Domino’s, you’ve come to the wrong place. Cugino Forno offers Italian-style pizzas, and I dare call it artisanal. They say that this is “what pizza is SUPPOSED to taste like,” and after you try it, I bet you’ll agree. It may be better to let it speak for itself. There’s the Livorno, which has Italian sausage, San Marzano tomato, bufala mozzarella, basil and garlic. Perhaps you’d be interested in the Porziana, which includes roasted ham, mushroom, artichoke and bufala mozzarella. If you’re looking for a real treat, I’ve included a breakdown of my two favorites below.

On their website, you can place your order for pickup including the time you’d like to get your meal. They also include photos of every pizza, so you’re not ordering blind. The cashier is very close to the entrance, so you can get in and out very quickly.

You can also find Cugino Forno Pizzeria on Doordash, Grubhub, Postmates and Uber Eats.

My go-to? The Napoletana (Italian sausage, sweet red pepper, cipollini onions, bufala mozzarella) and the Bianca (Fior di Latte, ricotta, bufala mozzarella, basil, garlic (no sauce))

For more information, visit the Cugino Forno website.

Lindley Park Filling Station

2201 Walker Avenue

I hadn’t even heard about this local gem until after the world went into lockdown. My partner pulled it up on Uber Eats, we took a chance, and it has quickly become one of our usuals. Burgers, sandwiches, hotdogs and wraps are the bread and butter of the Lindley Park Filling Station. I could talk for hours about these entrees, but so many speak for themselves — and it helps that they’re each cleverly named, like The Summerfield burger, The Spring Garden salad and The Greenway sandwich. I will take a moment to shout out other menu items you may not have noticed. How often do you see a Guinness Brownie Sundae on a menu? And the fried green tomatoes aren’t only a side, they’re a burger topping.

The Lindley Park Filling Station has opted to keep the dining room closed, so you can enjoy a meal on the patio. If you’d rather bring it home, they’re also offering take out and contactless pick-up.

You can also find Lindley Park Filling Station on Postmates and Uber Eats.

My go-to? The West Market burger, which includes an angus burger, smokey ghost pepper jack, house-made chili, slaw and sriracha mustard on a potato roll. And why not add a fried green tomato onto that burger?

For more information, visit the Lindley Park Filling Station website.