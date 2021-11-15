33rd year of FOX8 Gifts for Kids to kickoff Friday

(WGHP) — The 33rd year of FOX8 Gifts for Kids, a holiday campaign that collects gifts for The Salvation Armies of the Piedmont Triad, is kicking off Friday.

FOX8 Gifts for Kids helps The Salvation Army serve more than 20,000 children in the Piedmont Triad at Christmas.

Monetary Donations

Monetary donations can be made online by clicking the green banner above.

Gift Donations

You can bring new and unwrapped gifts directly to one of the following Salvation Army locations. There will be no collection sites at any other businesses.

The Salvation Army of Alamance County

812 N. Anthony Street

Burlington, NC 27217

The Salvation Army of Davidson County

314 W. 9th Avenue

Lexington, NC 27292

The Salvation Army of Greensboro

1311 South Eugene Street

Greensboro, NC 27406

The Salvation Army of High Point

301 West Green Drive

High Point, NC 27260

The Salvation Army of Iredell County

1361 Caldwell Street

Statesville, NC 28677

The Salvation Army of Randolph County

345 N Church Street

Asheboro, NC 27203

The Salvation Army of Rockingham County

708 Barnes Street

Reidsville, NC 27320

The Salvation Army of Winston Salem

1255 North Trade Street

Winston-Salem, NC 27101