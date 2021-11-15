33rd year of FOX8 Gifts for Kids to kickoff Friday

Gifts For Kids 2021
Gifts For Kids Donation banner

(WGHP) — The 33rd year of FOX8 Gifts for Kids, a holiday campaign that collects gifts for The Salvation Armies of the Piedmont Triad, is kicking off Friday.

FOX8 Gifts for Kids helps The Salvation Army serve more than 20,000 children in the Piedmont Triad at Christmas.

Monetary Donations

Monetary donations can be made online by clicking the green banner above.

Gift Donations

You can bring new and unwrapped gifts directly to one of the following Salvation Army locations. There will be no collection sites at any other businesses.

The Salvation Army of Alamance County
812 N. Anthony Street
Burlington, NC 27217

The Salvation Army of Davidson County
314 W. 9th Avenue
Lexington, NC 27292

The Salvation Army of Greensboro
1311 South Eugene Street
Greensboro, NC 27406

The Salvation Army of High Point
301 West Green Drive
High Point, NC 27260

The Salvation Army of Iredell County
1361 Caldwell Street
Statesville, NC 28677

The Salvation Army of Randolph County
345 N Church Street
Asheboro, NC 27203

The Salvation Army of Rockingham County
708 Barnes Street
Reidsville, NC 27320

The Salvation Army of Winston Salem
1255 North Trade Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101

