3 High Point athletes from trampoline academy eye Olympics

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Three athletes from the Carolina Elite Trampoline Academy in High Point are at the Trampoline National Championships in St. Louis this week.  

On the line is not only a chance to win a medal but to be on Team USA that will compete at the World Championships later this summer.

A lot of hard work and dedication went into reaching the elite level, but it is all worth it for these athletes who just love the high-flying thrills of the competitive trampoline world.

FOX8 got a first hand look at the training which they make look so easy.

