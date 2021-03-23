3 adorable pups that you could adopt right here in the Piedmont Triad

It’s National Puppy Day, so why not celebrate by bringing a new bundle of joy into your life?

The Animal Adoption and Rescue Foundation has a small batch of sweet puppies that could use good forever homes.

Erin is a 12-week-old female Border Collie mix. She and her siblings came to AARF when they could no longer be cared for by their owner. They are working on housetraining and crate training. These are smart puppies and need a home with lots of mental and physical stimulation. They get along well with adult dogs and have had their first puppy shots. If you think you can keep up with these pups they will be available on March 31.

Tank is an adult male American Staffordshire and English Bulldog. He is yellow, tan, blonde and fawn. Tank was seen running in a neighborhood for months before being taken in by someone. Someone did a poor job on cropping his ears, and he does not like to go out in the rain because water gets in them. Wouldn’t he look good in a hat? His foster family gained his trust, and he settled in to regular meals and lots of love. He is very enthusiastic in playing and would love another dog to romp around with. He gets along with other dogs, children, chickens and a parrot. Tank still gets anxious when walking on a leash but he loves to play in a fenced in yard and he is housetrained. Tank would love to meet you, and even though he is handsome in his photo, he wants to show you in person how awesome he is. Check out Tank on the AARF website at aarfws.org

Fozzie is a male Labrador puppy that has a fuzzy black coat. Fozzie is a fuzzy ball of energy that loves to play with other dogs and and children. He is coming along well with housetraining and crate training.

If you’re interested in Erin, Tank or Fozzie, visit aarfws.org for more information.