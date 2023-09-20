ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Join FOX8’s Brad Jones for the inaugural 2morrow Needs You Community 5k.

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and this race aims to raise awareness of mental health issues and suicide prevention.

The race takes place at 4 p.m. on Sept. 30 at Creekside Park, 214 Park Drive in Archdale.

The event, hosted by Kenzi Reddick and Lauren Hedrick, was organized in memory of Chad Everett Reid and Sammy Kaye Weavil.

For information and to register go to the race website.

Anyone with questions about the race is asked to contact the race director at 2morrowneedsyou@gmail.com.