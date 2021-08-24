2 furry sisters are looking for some ‘Friends’ to call their forever family!

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. (WGHP) — You met Phoebe, and now two of her sisters are our pets of the week!

Monica and her sister Rachel are bonded, and would do best adopted as a pair. They’re shy, so a family who is patient and loving will help bring them out of their shells.

If you’re a family who has had a rabbit before, these two will be perfect additions to your family.

Monica, much like her “Friends” namesake, has a taste for food! She just loves chewing on her treats.

These sweet sisters’ adoption fee is $85, and you can get in touch with the folks at Red Dog Farm at (336) 288-7006 if you’d like to meet them.