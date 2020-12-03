12 streetlights planned to illuminate dark Greensboro neighborhood

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A neighborhood in northwest Greensboro is finding a bright light in a dark place.

The city says a dozen streetlights are in the process of coming to Michaux Road between Old Battleground Road and Old Barn Road.

Homeowners say it’s a welcome upgrade after some close calls over the last few years.

Right now, families and people walking their pets are at the mercy of drivers trying to navigate the dark street, so neighbors took action. They put in a request with the city to make some important safety improvements.

“I’ve walked by myself too, and I was thinking about the safety because you just don’t know anymore,” said Martina Wells.

Dark streets are not just a problem in this neighborhood. Local leaders say lighting is a public safety issue across the Greensboro.

“How quickly we can repair that lighting, how we can put it in, how cost-effective we can be, but if it saves a life then that cost is nothing,” said councilwoman Sharon Hightower.

If you believe your neighborhood needs more streetlights you can reach out to the city. The Greensboro Department of Transportation authorizes and funds the lights and Duke Energy oversees installation and maintenance.