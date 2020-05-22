$100,000 scratch-off win means a new home for Rockingham County man

RALEIGH, N.C. – A Reidsville man couldn’t believe his good fortune when he scratched off his winning $300,000,000 Supreme Riches ticket and discovered he had won a $100,000 prize.

Scott Stone, a supervisor at a manufacturing company, stopped at Wilson’s Grocery on Carlson Dairy Road in Summerfield back on April 4 and bought two scratch-off tickets.

With no luck on the first two tickets, he used the change from his first purchase to buy his lucky $30 Supreme Riches ticket.

“I couldn’t believe it, honestly,” Stone said. “I was like, ‘Is this real?’”

Stone was sitting in the parking lot of Wilson’s Grocery soaking up his big win when his dad called. “I wanted to tell my wife first but I couldn’t help it, I was so happy,” recalled Stone. “I was like, ‘Pop, I just won!’”

Stone claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $70,759.

“We’ve been working to build a house and that’s what we’re going to use it for,” said Stone, of his winnings. “It’s going to help us build our house.”

$300,000,000 Supreme Riches launched in April 2019 with four $10 million top prizes, six $1 million prizes, and 15 $100,000 prizes. One $10 million prize, one $1 million prize and seven $100,000 prizes remain.