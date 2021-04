WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The YWCA’s Hawley House is a safe place for women to get the holistic help they need: physical, mental and emotional.

“It’s an important resource in this community because it’s the only one in Forsyth County dedicated to women who are living with substance use disorder,” said Casie Hammons, director of development at the YWCA.

As FOX8’s Katie Nordeen reports, they can do it thanks to the Winston-Salem Foundation.