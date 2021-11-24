Working to end hunger in Guilford County — 1 grocery bag at a time

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Simple Gesture wants to end hunger in Guilford County one grocery bag at a time.

Once a month neighbors leave those items on their front porches for volunteers like Carl Walton to collect.

One Saturday a month the retiree drives to about two dozen houses. He picks up these green bags filled with donated items and delivers them to one of 15 food banks in Guilford County.

“It seemed like something that was meaningful. It wasn’t a huge time commitment but something I knew could contribute to something very important,” Walton said.

A Simple Gesture began in the Triad in 2015; that’s when the Greensboro-High Point area topped the list of hungriest cities in the United States.

President and Chief Operating Officer Leslie Isakoff says children are a particular focus for the nonprofit.

180 households started donating groceries to feed families on weekends. Six years later — volunteers collect bags from almost 5,000 homes every month.

Support from the High Point Community Foundation also means 5,000 new families will receive food this year. “We’ve seen incredible improvement in test scores and behaviors, and the way children are interacting and learning,” Isakoff said. “I truly believe ending hunger in Guilford County is absolutely possible and we’re doing that as a community.”

A Simple Gesture is always looking for volunteers and donations. You can visit their website to learn more.