Triad foundations, nonprofits aim to help people impacted by coronavirus by teaming up

From the health care workers to the grocery store employees, there are a lot of people on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

“The Winston-Salem Foundation believes that it can be part of the solution and a resource for our community,” said Scott Wierman, president of the WS Foundation.

Especially because Wierman says many nonprofits are working on the front lines as well.

“We made a decision to work with nonprofits because they already have a track record and a strong network assisting our citizens over a period of time,” Wierman said. “And we knew that they would be able to deploy those resources to the community where it’s most needed.”

The Winston-Salem Foundation established the COVID-19 Forsyth Response Fund last month in partnership with the city, county and the United Way.

“We’ve gotten gifts as small as $10, and we’ve gotten gifts that are $1 million and gifts everywhere in between,” Wierman said. “We’ve had groups come together. Schools have come together.”

In the first week after launching, Wierman says 27 nonprofits applied for the funding to assist in their COVID-19 response.

A total of $1,062,000 has been awarded to 15 nonprofits so far.

“Our nonprofit community is going to have needs for weeks, months and years into the future,” Wierman said. “We really hope people will continue to step up in the best way they are able to, to support nonprofits who are very much a part of the lifeblood of this community.”

To learn more about the Winston-Salem Foundation and the COVID-19 Response Fund for Forsyth County, you can visit the WSF website.