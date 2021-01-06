logos_communityfoundations

Wells Center works to help Forsyth County woman start again after leaving prison

Community Foundation

For nearly 20 years, the Wells Center has helped women in Forsyth County transition from life behind bars to life beyond them.

FOX8’s Katie Nordeen explains how the Winston-Salem Foundation’s Grant is supporting the Wells Center’s new program that aims to keep women out of prison once they’re released.

