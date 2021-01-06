For nearly 20 years, the Wells Center has helped women in Forsyth County transition from life behind bars to life beyond them.
FOX8’s Katie Nordeen explains how the Winston-Salem Foundation’s Grant is supporting the Wells Center’s new program that aims to keep women out of prison once they’re released.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Wells Center works to help Forsyth County woman start again after leaving prison
- Snow possible Friday as high pressure, low meet over the Piedmont
- Hospital quickly vaccinates 850 people after freezer fails
- California orders surgery delays as virus swamps hospitals
- President Trump insists, falsely, that VP Pence can decertify election results