WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A property on Union Cross Road in Winston-Salem will soon be the site of transformation.

Once construction is complete, men and women will get help to rebuild their lives from TROSA.

“TROSA is a long-term residential program for people who are struggling with substance use disorder. We’re designed as a two-year program and during those two years we provide everything people need so that they can focus on their recovery,” Keith Artin, the president and CEO of TROSA, said.

The nonprofit started in Durham 28 years ago and has chosen Winston-Salem for its first expansion, with support from the Winston-Salem Foundation. Their campus will house about 200 people at a time.

House manager Carl Richardson is celebrating breaking new ground somewhere close to his heart.

“I’m excited about just being a part of this program, coming to my hometown, being a part of this to help some of those guys who tried the same way I did of coping with recovery on their own and failing multiple times. This program will give them the opportunity, will give them the help, to succeed,” Richardson said.

Two-thirds of TROSA staff, like Richardson, have been in the recovery program themselves. It follows a peer-based model for the treatment of substance use disorders. Participants who have been in recovery longer help newer residents with their progress,

“That’s what makes our program so unique, the tools that we receive during the program, that helps us when we graduate,” he said.

TROSA is hopeful that the community will support its mission to keep services cost-free by shopping at its new thrift store on Peters Creek Parkway, where program participants will work and learn life skills.

“TROSA showed me the tools and how building a foundation is the most important thing in staying sober,” said Richardson.

That’s what TROSA strives to be: anew place to build new foundations for people right here in the Triad, and become part of the community in the process.