WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The faces of Black physicians greet visitors at Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem.

The installation makes dreams of working in medicine feel more attainable.

“We wanted to use this exhibit to inspire young people into the medical profession because we do need more African-American physicians and more people involved in the medical profession,” said Cheryl Harry, the founding executive director of Triad Cultural Arts, Inc.

Triad Cultural Arts, Inc. is behind the artwork. It hosts other festivals, tours and educational events in Winston-Salem year-round.

“Our focus is on presenting, preserving and commemorating the heritage of Black American life. Particularly on the local level. We want to educate all people about the contributions African Americans have made to our society,” said Harry.

The nonprofit recently partnered with the Winston-Salem Foundation to tell the story of school integration.

“We explored some of the stories that have been unheard, and we wondered how that historical lens for how a community understands its journey to integration would help to look at the lens of disparities and inequities in education and then foster better dialogue with the school system and the community at large- stakeholders in general so that all persons can come together to make sure there’s equity for all students in WS/FCS,” said Anita Justice.

As Historian in Residence, Anita Justice researched and collected firsthand accounts for the exhibit, “Rooted in Race: A Community’s Journey to School Integration.” The exhibit in Union Station let visitors hear reflections of history from those who made it.

“Most of the people who were interviewed talked about the power of community, the power of that village, they talked about those teachers that supported them, sustained them and were always there, asked those questions ‘how did you do in school today? Let me see your report card’ so a community story is lost and we only hear those stories when we take a moment to engage with persons who have had these lived experiences so that they can share what they have gone through so that we respect the fact that all kids can learn, all kids should be given the right to learn with equal standing and equal platforms,” said Justice.

That is the goal for Triad Cultural Arts: promoting exploration of the past in order to lead to a stronger community, for everyone.

“History is a living mechanism for understanding the past so that we can better focus on the future,” said Justice.

“That’s our main goal – to have a society where equity is at the forefront and we’re all valued for who we are, our individual selves,” said Harry.