HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – Theatre Art Galleries is helping children connect with their creative side this summer. It is part of the nonprofit’s goal to make art accessible to everyone.

“We have visual art exhibits in our gallery space in the High Point Theatre. We have education. Typically, every afternoon we’re somewhere—a Boys and Girls Club or in one of the schools. We do adult classes, children’s classes, workshops. We are also big proponents of public art,” Executive Director Jeff Horney said.

Children at The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club in High Point recently spent a week learning to make their own masterpieces.

Four community summer camps are free to participants, something that wouldn’t be possible without support from organizations like The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.

“So much of what we do we give away. We don’t charge. Most of what we do is free to the public,” Horney said.

Theatre Art Galleries’ director of education says the camps give children an outlet, helping them explore who they are and who they want to become.

“It’s a chance for them to express themselves,” Michaela Hafley said. “You don’t have to draw picture perfect. It’s really just about getting your voice out there in different ways.”

Later this year, the nonprofit will move from its current home in the High Point Theatre. Its new location in Congdon Yards will have classrooms, gallery space and a gift shop. The goal is to be fully operational by January 2023.

“It’s going to open a lot of new doors and opportunities for us,” Horney said.

Until then, Theatre Art Galleries will continue offering services. It is hosting separate, theme-based summer art camps for children ages 5-14. They begin July 5 and will run through Aug. 4. You can find more information and register your child on the Theatre Art Galleries website.