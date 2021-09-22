The Women’s Resource Center in High Point helps women reach their goals

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Life is full of challenges.

A place in High Point is helping women turn challenges into opportunities, and achieve their person and professional goals. It’s run by women, for women.



The Executive Director of the YWCA, Heidi Majors, tells us: “The Women’s Resource Center here in High Point is a center that empowers women to lead independent self-sufficient lives and to help them reach and attain their dreams and their goals, help them even establish those goals.”

From a Baby Basics Closet…to support groups…the Women’s Resource Center meets women where they are in life, and they’ve been able to expand their reach with the support from the High Point Community Foundation.