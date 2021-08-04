The Winston-Salem Foundation Black Philanthropy Initiative seeks organizations doing impactful work; applying is as easy as unlocking your smartphone

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Applying for grants can be a time-consuming effort, with tons and tons of paperwork.

But a new program from the Winston-Salem Foundation is making the process as easy as turning on your smartphone.

Getting an impact grant from the Winston-Salem Foundation’s Black Philanthropy Initiative could be as easy as point, shoot, and talk.

“Right now, we have an open grant round for impact grants which we’re really proud about. There’s a really simple grant application where you just upload a video about what you’re doing in the community and they’re really focused on getting smaller organizations that are black-led, that are doing impactful work in our black communities here in Forsyth county,” Andrea Hulighan, Director Strategic Initiatives Winston-Salem Foundation, tells us.

The application deadline for grants is Thursday. You can find more information about the initiative and how to upload your video, at the Winston-Salem Foundations website.