The High Point Community Foundation is investing in leaders

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Catherine Johnson makes a difference every day as the director of the Family Justice Center in High Point.

To be better at her job, the High Point Community Foundation asked Johnson to participate in a program called High Impact Growth-Oriented Leaders, also known as HIGOL.

“The one I thought about the most is how I reframe or share the impact of the Family Justice Center work. The Family Justice Center is a huge collaboration, so it’s a very complex concept in how we work with other organizations; law enforcement, victims services, legal services, medical services. So in the coaching and the learning through the HIGOL team, it really helped refine the impact message.”

With programs like HIGOL, High Point Community Foundation is investing in leaders all across High Point.