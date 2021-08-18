The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro is battling ‘the Brain Drain’ to keep young professionals in Greensboro after graduation

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro is home to seven colleges and universities.

Yet, often, you hear about something called “the brain drain” when it comes to hiring young professionals. It’s a term that refers to graduates leaving the area to go get jobs in other cities.

The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro is trying to change that by supporting a new program called Campus Greensboro.

“We help get students connected to paid internships and also retain college students in the area so between our wonderful seven colleges and universities we have 60 thousand students who live here in Greensboro and we want to make sure they have great to our employers they great entries into the workforce right after they graduate,” says Events Manager Caroline Dean Glover.

Katie Nordeen has more on how this program is strengthening the Greensboro community.