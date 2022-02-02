The Black Child Development Institute is making sure students don’t fall through the cracks

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s not too hard to realize you multiply the chances for a child to succeed in school with a little extra help.

In Greensboro that help comes from the Black Child Development Institute, a group started back in 1979 to make sure African American students didn’t fall through the cracks and ensure they get the extra help they might need to succeed.

“A lot of times in school students don’t always get what they need. As an educator, I understand that there’s just not enough hours in the day to support everything that students need. and so what we try to do is be a bridge. if a child is struggling and reading we offer that support, we’d hire educators to come in and do interventions to help them fill the gaps that they may be missing,” Erika Wilson, curriculum specialist black child development institute, said.

Jahlil Williams is a fifth-grader at Cone Elementary School and he says the afterschool program is fun and it’s really helped him in school. “I do homework, we do art activities, and other activities…it’s helping me learn new stuff.”

The institute serves Title I schools and other students who need help with literacy or math.

It’s an organization made possible through donations, grants, and volunteers. That’s why the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro is such an important partner.

“The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro has been a major contributor to Black Child Development of Greensboro. They’ve partnered with us for over 20 years. They were instrumental in helping us start our freedom school, which is our summer after-school program,” Erika Wilson said. “They have been vital in helping us to sustain our program and we’re just so grateful and appreciative for all of the support they’ve given us over the years.”

With that aid, BCDI has been able to help close the achievement gap and watch children succeed when at first they thought they might fail.