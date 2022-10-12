GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People transitioning out of homelessness or escaping abuse often search for a place to call their own. Furnishing their space, however, is sometimes out of reach because they have to focus on other financial obligations like child care, food and utilities.

The Barnabas Network gathers new and gently used items to provide furniture at no cost to families in need.

The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro helps with operating costs. Local manufacturers and retailers donate beds, sofas and other furnishings.

“They believe in Barnabas, they believe in our mission. they want their furniture donations to make an impact,” said marketing and development director Judy Caldwell.

The Barnabas Network also counts on individual donors. Its furniture revival gala is Saturday, October 15 this year. The public can also place bids during a week-long online auction, buy furniture off the floor and purchase pieces furniture designers have ‘upcycled.’ Tickets are just $25.

“You could walk into a furniture store anywhere in the Triad, purchase one of these pieces for maybe three or four times what you will pay at a Barnabas auction,” Caldwell said. “The great thing about it is when you get a wonderful deal on a piece at one of our auctions, every penny of that winning bid goes to support our mission. It goes to help individuals, families, people who are making a fresh start and who need their house turned into a home.”

You can text “furniture” to 76278 to register for the fall auction. You can find more information and purchase tickets on their website.