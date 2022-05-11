HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities can speak up about what they want out of life at The Arc of High Point.

Alicia Kellum, the director of the center’s Wild & Free program, says goals often range from getting a driver’s license to making new friends.

“We specialize in teaching people how to become self-advocates, growing in their independence, their life skills and we also teach a lot of vocational skills,” Kellum said.

Resources and support participants need are at the center at 153 Bellevue Drive. They also grow their own vegetables, raise their own chickens, make and sell their own pottery and operate a café.

“We believe that they can absolutely contribute to society and that they need a purpose just like everyone else,” Kellum said.

A grant from the High Point Community Foundation provides money to purchase supplies like debit card readers and pricing guns.

Practice with those tools helps participants prepare for work they might do at a future job.

“We really love to involve the community in this process so we can make High Point a more inclusive place to live,” Kellum said.

If you would like to learn more about programs at The Arc of High Point or how to get involved, visit arcofhp.org or call (336) 883-0650.