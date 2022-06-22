HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — You can learn a lot more from playing basketball than just dribbling, shooting, and rebounding.

There are life lessons of leadership, teamwork, and accountability. That’s what D-Up, an organization in High Point, is all about.

“We initially started teaching basketball drills and skills to families and youths then we saw there was a need for more so we evolved into 17 different programs,” Jakki Davis, the executive director, said.

D-Up started in 2007 and, like the game of basketball, has evolved over that time to really fit the needs of the community. Kids as young as four and a half participate in the program and each year is a growing and learning experience.

Grants from the high point community foundation help D-Up purchase supplies and hire coordinators. “The High Point Community Foundation has made it possible to do what we’re doing,” Davis said.

D-Up may not produce the next great NBA player, but it will help mold and nurture the next generation of community leaders.