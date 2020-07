GREENSBORO, N.C. — Children who have not been in school to get meals: these bags being prepared will go to them as part of a Simple Gestures summer meal program.

They say that the biggest thing that the community needs to know is that local food pantries are struggling to meet the need, and the pandemic has played a role in that.

A grant from the Greensboro Community Foundation is helping to create more meals, but you can help keep families from starving too.